Protesters expel the New Generation Movement’s leader

Shafaq News / angry protesters threw water bottles in Al-Sulaymaniyah this afternoon on the leader of the New Generation Movement, the Kurdish businessman and politician Shaswar Abdul Wahid.

Abdul Wahid went to "Park Azadi" to attend a demonstration by a group of people who protested against the economic and financial conditions in the Kurdistan Region.

The protesters, while they were watching Abdul Wahid, threw water bottles at him and tried to hit him, but he quickly took the initiative to get into his car, he and his companions, and flee from the public park.

Abdul Wahid has been inciting, for days, through his NRT channel, people in Kurdistan to demonstrate against the government.



