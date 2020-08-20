PUK’S MP: the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health

Shafaq News / An informed source in Kirkuk governorate, on Thursday, stated that a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will assume the position of undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Health

The source told Shafaq News agency that the PUK’S MP, Adel Zangana, will be appointed as the undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

He explained that "Zangana will leave his seat in parliament for the candidate Ziad Fahd Al-Kaki," noting that "Al-Kaki will be chosen according to the number of votes he obtained in the previous elections."