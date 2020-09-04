Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday, received two Yazidi children who survived ISIS atrocity from Turkey.

The Iraqi ambassador to Turkey, Hassan Al-Janabi, posted on Facebook earlier today, "after continuous efforts made by many Iraqi and Turkish parties, two surviving Iraqi Yazidi children were delivered to the office of the President of Kurdistan region, who visited Turkey today and will in turn hand them over to Their family".

"On behalf of the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, I thank all the parties that cooperated for this humanitarian cause", he added.







