Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani called on Saturday to find constitutional solutions to the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

This came in a tweet on the occasion of Ashura, when Imam Hussein bin Ali bin Abi Talib killed in Karbala.

Barzani said in his tweet that "in Ashura, we remember our deep human meaning of sacrifice, sincerity and higher values; it is an opportunity to draw lessons in order to unite and reject disagreements to face the crises and challenges and find constitutional solutions to problems, leading to stability, prosperity in Iraq."