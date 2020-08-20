NRT media offices close forcibly in Erbil and Duhok

News / The "NRT" Media, funded by the Kurdish politician, Shaswar AbdulWahid, announced on Thursday that the security forces had closed the Media’s offices in Erbil and Duhok governorates.

The director of the Erbil office, Rebwar Kakaye, told Shafaq News agency, "The security forces closed the office on Thursday afternoon without any explanations.”

He explained that "the security forces only said that they had instructions to close the office."

"Their office in Duhok was also closed on Wednesday evening," said Kakaye.

The authorities in Kurdistan have not yet explained the reason for the closure, which comes at the same time that the owner encourages indirectly the demonstrations in the cities of the region.



