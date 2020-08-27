Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, on Thursday, offered his condolences on the death of a Kurdish artist affected by Corona virus.

Barzani said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that "it is with great sadness that we have received the death of the popular artist, Khadr Khoshnaw."

He added, "We offer our condolences to his family and relatives, and we pray to the Almighty to inspire his family with patience and solace."

Today, Thursday, in Erbil, the Kurdish artist and singer, Khadr Khoshnaw, died of Covid-9.

Khadr Khoshnaw is from Erbil, and he has many songs about Kurdistan and the Peshmerga.