Kurdistan region cancels tax exemptions

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in Kurdistan Region, issued three new decisions related to canceling tax exemptions for investment and tourism projects.

According to a book signed by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab, on 8/24/2020, the following decisions were issued:

First: Abolishing the tax exemption for tourism projects.

Second: Abolishing the tax exemption on investment project lands and obligating investors to pay taxes on such lands.

Third: Canceling the tax exemption contract with the Almas Company until 2036, while police must pay the taxes due from the date of issuance of the Decision No. 13 in 2019-8-7.