Kurdistan receives an 800,000$ aid from WHO

Date: 2020-08-25T08:29:01+0000
Kurdistan receives an 800,000$ aid from WHO

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday that it had received 800,000 dollars as an aid from the World Health Organization to confront COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, said in a press conference held today and attended by Shafaq News Agency, "the United Nations has decided to treat its COVID-19 patients in the region", indicating, "a hospital will be designated for them and we will sign a memorandum with them".

He added, "We also received an 800,000 dollars' aid today from the World Health Organization and the United Nations. The aid included ambulances and respirators".

For his part, the US Consul in the region said during the conference, "We thank the World Health Organization that cooperated with us in securing six ambulances for the Syrian refugees in the camps in Kurdistan Region. We are in a difficult situation, as we all know that 99% of the Syrian refugees in Iraq are in the region".

A delegation from the United Nations, the US Consul in Kurdistan Region, the World Health Organization official in Iraq paid a visit to the Ministry of Health in the region today.


