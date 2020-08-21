Kurdistan eases Covid-19 restrictions

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan announced, on Friday, that it will ease the Covid-measures taken several months ago.

A statement of the Interior Ministry, viewed by Shafaq News Agency, stated that the governorates and other cities have been assigned the following:

· Facilitating movement among governorates and independent administrations

· Organizing movement between governorates and independent administrations with the Iraqi governorates.

· Organizing the exchange of security forces in the region and Iraqi governorates,

· Organizing the movement of diplomatic and international missions and the international coalition forces between the region and the Iraqi governorates.

As for the movement at the border crossings, Parvizkhan, Saraziri, Tawila, Bishta and Shushmi, the region's Interior Ministry kept them closed to tourists, and available for trade, while Bashmakh and Haji Omran are opened to the citizens of the region who want to return from Iran.

The Ministry also decided to restore the air traffic in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports, and the trade exchange between the cities of the region and the Iraqi governorates.



