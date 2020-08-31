Iraq News

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31T20:22:47+0000
Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency informed from private sources, that the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

 The sources said that the French President will visit Baghdad next Wednesday in a short-term visit, pointing out that Barzani will meet him in Baghdad at the request of the  French president.

 Iraqi government sources quoted by AFP as saying , earlier Monday, that the Macron will make his first official visit to Iraq next Wednesday.

 The sources declared that the visit of comes as an announcement of support to Iraq in the face of the different crisis.

 Macron is the highest-ranking official to visit Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took office in May, and it will last for one day after his visit to Beirut.


