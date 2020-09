Shafaq News / The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Kurdistan Region, Aram Muhammad Qadir tested positive for COVID-19.

Qadir announced through his Facebook account that his health condition is stable, and is currently quarantined.

The minister apologized to anyone who had a contact with him, urging them to test themselves.

It is noteworthy that Qadir is the first minister in the Kurdistan Regional Government to be infected with COVID-19.