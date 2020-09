Shafaq News / The Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Fayeq, announced on Thursday that Parliament offices in the regions and cities around will reopen in the coming days.

Fayeq said in a speech during the opening of the second session of the first autumn legislative term, that on September 9 2020, a large part of Parliament offices that were close due to Covid-19 will reopen in the regions and cities of the Kurdistan Region.