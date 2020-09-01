Kurdish MoH launches a COVID-19 awareness campaign

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, launched on Tuesday a campaign that includes all regions and cities of the region to raise awareness about COVID-19.

Barzanji said in a press conference held today that the campaign is supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization, and consists of printing and disseminating health awareness in public places.

He added that the campaign highlights home quarantine instructions when infected with the virus, noting that the publications are in both Arabic and Kurdish.