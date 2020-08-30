Khanaqin to close its displacement camps by the end of this year

Shafaq News / The Department of Immigration and Displacement in Khanaqin district, northeast of Diyala, confirmed on Sunday, the closure of displacement camps on the outskirts of the district, in parallel with the voluntary return of the displaced citizens to their original areas of residence at the end of this year.

The director of the department, Ali Ghazi Agha, told Shafaq News agency, “more than 700 displaced families live in Khanaqin, and are distributed in the Alvand 1 and Alwand 2 camps, and 20% of them have returned to their areas of residence

".

Agha stressed that, "the material and logistical support plans for the displaced citizens will continue until the displacement file is completely closed and all displaced return to their original areas of residence or other areas that suit their desires and life requirements

."

It is noteworthy that more than 18,000 families were displaced from the regions of Al-Azim, Al-Miqdadiyah, Saadia, Jalawla and Al-Mansouriah during the events of ISIS in 2014. Until now, 15,000 families have returned to their original areas of residence