KWU: The Yazidi girl Hala Mahlu was suffering from a memory loss problem

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-23T12:03:28+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Women’s Union (KWU), Vayan Suleiman, stated that the Yazidi Kurdish girl, Hala Mahlu, who was released in Erbil today, Sunday, was suffering from a memory loss problem.

 

Suleiman said in a press conference held today that Mahlu, six years after her abduction by ISIS, forgot all the details of her previous life, indicating that due to the psychological impact that the girl suffered from, she forgot her name and did not recognize her family.

 

She added that Hala stayed for a while in the Kurdistan Women's Union center to recover from the psychological effects that she was suffering from, and remember her name and her family, noting that the first names the girl wrote in the center where she was staying were her parents'.

 

The authorities in Erbil released the Yazidi girl, Hala Mahlu, who was arrested more than six months ago, after her identity was identified.

 

The family of a Kurdish policeman affiliated with the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Region who was kidnapped by ISIS in the northern province of Diyala, published an audio message from her son demanding the authorities to release the wife of an ISIS leader - in reference to Hala Mahlu- for him to be released, despite the denial of the deputy Amir of Yazidis.

 

ISIS had kidnapped about six thousand children, women and girls when it invaded Sanjar, the stronghold of the Yazidi Kurds, in the summer of 2014, and used them for sexual slavery.

 

Until now, half of the kidnapped have been freed, while the fate of the rest remains unknown.


