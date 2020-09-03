Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

KRG decided to restore the official full-time working hours starting from Sunday

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-03T20:17:27+0000
KRG decided to restore the official full-time working hours starting from Sunday

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government decided, on Thursday, to restore the full-time working hours in the governmental institutions, after several months of compulsory suspension or reduction due to the measures imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The Government's spokesman, Gotyar Adel, said in a statement that starting from next Sunday, the official working hours will be from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

 

He added that the decision was made for the public interest and to provide better services to citizens. Noting that the employees must, during official working hours, adhere to all the preventive health measures.


related

Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field

Date: 2020-05-09 11:14:40
Kurdistan and America agree to increase investments in the energy field

A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-19 10:48:25
A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

KRG denies handing over 176 terrorists to Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-21 21:19:22
KRG denies handing over 176 terrorists to Kirkuk

Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

Date: 2020-04-26 14:56:39
Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

Masrour Barzani: We will develop the performance of Peshmerga on a scientific and modern basis

Date: 2020-01-26 13:11:37
Masrour Barzani: We will develop the performance of Peshmerga on a scientific and modern basis

Barzani discusses sources’ diversification of the economy and opening investment gates with German delegation

Date: 2020-02-15 13:01:35
Barzani discusses sources’ diversification of the economy and opening investment gates with German delegation

It is too early to control the situation: KRG health authorities says

Date: 2020-06-13 13:00:01
It is too early to control the situation: KRG health authorities says

Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey

Date: 2019-11-28 08:37:50
Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey