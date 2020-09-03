KRG decided to restore the official full-time working hours starting from Sunday

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government decided, on Thursday, to restore the full-time working hours in the governmental institutions, after several months of compulsory suspension or reduction due to the measures imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The Government's spokesman, Gotyar Adel, said in a statement that starting from next Sunday, the official working hours will be from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.



He added that the decision was made for the public interest and to provide better services to citizens. Noting that the employees must, during official working hours, adhere to all the preventive health measures.



