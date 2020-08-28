Hala Mahlu's family discloses details of her current situation

Shafaq News / Dakhil Mahlu, brother of the Yazidi survivor, Hala Mahlu revealed, on Friday, that his sister is in good health and her life returned to normalcy.

Dakhil told Shafaq News agency that his family shows full support for Hala, expressing his gratitude to everyone who contributed to her release from the Kurdish political leadership, the seventeenth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Yazidis Prince and the Kurdistan Women Union".

Jahour Ali, the deputy of the Yazidis Prince, had explained to Shafaq News agency that the efforts of Prince Hazem Tahseen resulted in the release of Hala, indicating that she would visit Lalish and then return to her family in Sharya camp, South of Duhok.

The authorities in Erbil released, earlier this month, the Yazidi girl, Hala Mahlu, who was arrested more than six months ago, after her identity was identified.

The family of a Kurdish policeman affiliated with the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Region who was kidnapped by ISIS in the northern province of Diyala, published an audio message from her son demanding the authorities to release the wife of an ISIS leader - in reference to Hala Mahlu- for him to be released, despite the denial of the deputy Amir of Yazidis.

ISIS had kidnapped about six thousand children, women and girls when it invaded Sinjar, the stronghold of the Yazidi Kurds, in the summer of 2014, and used them for sexual slavery.

Until now, half of the kidnapped have been freed, while the fate of the rest remains unknown.



