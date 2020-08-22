Iraq News

Garmyan to reopen Parvizkhan border crossing

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-22T14:23:19+0000
Garmyan to reopen Parvizkhan border crossing

Shafaq News / The administration of "Garmyan" region in Kurdistan demanded, on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior of the region to open the Parvizkhan international border crossing.

 

The head of Garmyan operations room confirmed in a statement the region’s commitment to Statement No. (48) Issued by the Kurdish Ministry of Interior.

 

He added that “with regard to the fourth paragraph of the statement, the Garmyan administration demands to reopen the strategic Parvizkhan border crossing.

 

In the same context, the administration sent an official letter to the ministry, in which it requested the opening of a laboratory to examine the Coronavirus, as this in in the Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing, for the return of citizens travelers.

 

On Friday, the Ministry of the Interior of Kurdistan issued new decisions that facilitate the restrictions imposed to prevent Corona virus.

 

In its statement, the ministry decided to keep the Parvizkhan port closed to passenger traffic, opened for commercial exchange.

