Erbil reveals two thefts crimes

Shafaq News / The Security Directorate - Asayish - in Erbil announced the arrest of eight people who committed robbery in Erbil in two separate incidents.

According to a statement by the Directorate received by Shafaq News agency, "After a year of investigations, four persons were arrested and confessed that stole 100 thousand $.”

It added, in the second case, “Kurdish security forces in Erbil arrested four other people on charges of stealing 22 million dinars, 375 weights of gold and 4,000 $.”

Asayish directorate said that the persons confessed the crimes they were arrested according to Article 443 of the Penal Code.