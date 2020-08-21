Erbil officially removes the Corona virus restrictions

Shafaq News / On Friday, Erbil Governorate announced the easing of the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and allowing the reopening of various places, indicating that movement between governorates within and outside Kurdistan is allowed for necessity.

The governorate said in a statement today that,” under the supervision of the governor Firsat Sofi, the Operations Room in Erbil held a meeting and concluded the decisions below:

· Allowing the Friday prayer to be performed in mosques within the administrative boundaries of Erbil governorate and in accordance with health instructions and preventive measures, including wearing a mask and gloves, a distance of at least half a meter between worshipers, closing places of ablution in mosques and other measures.

· Opening shops, markets, malls, restaurants, tourist places and places that provide services to citizens implementing health instructions and preventive measures, the most important of which is citizens and workers wearing a mask, and legal measures are taken against violators.

· The vehicle drivers (private, load, taxi) must commit the preventive measures, and the driver and passenger must wear a mask.

· Citizens within the borders of Erbil Governorate should take into account the preventive measures by wearing a mask, and staying away 1.5 meters from others. And anyone who goes out of his home without wearing the mask will pay a f 20 thousand dinars according to law.

· The places that will remain closed are Funeral ceremonies and parties and weddings Halls.

· Allowing movement between Erbil Governorate and other governorates in the Region and Iraq for necessary cases, with the exception of tourist groups that will not be allowed to enter.