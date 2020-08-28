Erbil is open for Iraqi tourism

Shafaq News / The Tourism Authority in Kurdistan Region, on Friday, that Erbil governorate will receive tourist groups coming from the rest of the cities and governorates of Iraq, starting next Sunday.

The authority said in a brief statement, "According to the decision of Governor Firsat Sofi, Erbil will be n open city for receiving tourists."

Earlier, The operations room in Erbil had issued a set of decisions, including allowing people coming from other governorates from within the Kurdistan Region and outside it to enter, but it excluded the tourist groups.

The chamber also decided to usually open shops, markets, malls and places that provide services to all residents, committing to the health instructions and preventive measures are adhered.