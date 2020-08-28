Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Erbil is open for Iraqi tourism

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-28T09:32:26+0000
Erbil is open for Iraqi tourism

Shafaq News / The Tourism Authority in Kurdistan Region, on Friday, that Erbil governorate will receive tourist groups coming from the rest of the cities and governorates of Iraq, starting next Sunday.

The authority said in a brief statement, "According to the decision of Governor Firsat Sofi, Erbil will be n open city for receiving tourists."

Earlier, The operations room in Erbil had issued a set of decisions, including allowing people coming from other governorates from within the Kurdistan Region and outside it to enter, but it excluded the tourist groups.

The chamber also decided to usually open shops, markets, malls and places that provide services to all residents, committing to the health instructions and preventive measures are adhered.

related

A second earthquake hits areas of Kurdistan and Erbil residents felt it

Date: 2020-03-16 13:39:11
A second earthquake hits areas of Kurdistan and Erbil residents felt it

Covid-19: 67 recoveries today in Erbil

Date: 2020-06-18 19:01:21
Covid-19: 67 recoveries today in Erbil

Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament

Date: 2019-09-08 12:29:18
Barzani discusses several files with the heads of Kurdish blocs in Iraqi parliament

Erbil: The investigation results about Oxygen issue

Date: 2020-08-07 10:50:11
Erbil: The investigation results about Oxygen issue

Erbil announces a new mechanism after lifting the strict curfew

Date: 2020-04-06 20:01:50
Erbil announces a new mechanism after lifting the strict curfew

Erbil: major fire in Naw Siymi market

Date: 2020-07-24 10:04:46
Erbil: major fire in Naw Siymi market

Erbil Council elects Firsat Sofi governor of the capital of Kurdistan Region by majority

Date: 2019-09-12 11:34:11
Erbil Council elects Firsat Sofi governor of the capital of Kurdistan Region by majority

Erbil surpasses Baghdad in Numbeo charting

Date: 2020-08-12 12:32:48
Erbil surpasses Baghdad in Numbeo charting