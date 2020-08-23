Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-23T11:00:20+0000
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Shafaq News / Duhok governor, Ali Tatar announced on Sunday that it is permitted to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing for holders of the chambers of commerce identity card, for patients, and for students.

 

In a statement to reporters at the border crossing today in Zakho, Tatar said, "We have four laboratories for examining the Corona virus to provide more facilities for the people and drivers who frequently cross the border."

 

He explained that the trade at the crossing began naturally without any problems, indicating that citizens can travel to Turkey through for specific cases such as trade, study and treatment, and those who have residence permits from other countries in addition to foreign nationalities with full health measures applied.

 

About the commercial truck drivers’ demonstrations that took place near the crossing on August 19, the governor asserted that they resulted in 60 injuries, 56 of the security forces and 4 employees of the crossing, and no civilian citizen was injured.


related

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-10 19:18:12
A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok

Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Date: 2019-11-28 09:36:05
Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents

Date: 2020-08-23 13:14:07
Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents

PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

Date: 2020-08-17 14:46:43
PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Date: 2019-11-28 13:35:18
Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Date: 2020-07-26 15:35:07
Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-19 10:48:17
Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok