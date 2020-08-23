Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-23T13:50:42+0000
Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Shafaq News / The Department of Tourism of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region decided, on Sunday, to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents only, without requiring COVID-19 test.

Riwan Muhammad, a member of the media department of Duhok Tourism Department, called on the tourism companies and offices from the governorates of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, "to transport their tourists to Duhok without conducting any COVID-19 tests". 

He added, "The decision has not been taken yet for tourism companies in central and southern Iraq".

It is noteworthy that the Region's authority began to ease COVID-19 preventive measures several months ago.

related

Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok farms

Date: 2020-07-29 15:43:59
Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok farms

Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

Date: 2020-08-19 12:52:19
Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

Duhok to establish two medical oxygen factories

Date: 2020-08-02 15:03:08
Duhok to establish two medical oxygen factories

Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Date: 2020-08-21 14:46:33
Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-05 17:31:54
Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-21 17:37:08
Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-07 16:53:03
COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing