Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Shafaq News / The Department of Tourism of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region decided, on Sunday, to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents only, without requiring COVID-19 test.

Riwan Muhammad, a member of the media department of Duhok Tourism Department, called on the tourism companies and offices from the governorates of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, "to transport their tourists to Duhok without conducting any COVID-19 tests".

He added, "The decision has not been taken yet for tourism companies in central and southern Iraq".

It is noteworthy that the Region's authority began to ease COVID-19 preventive measures several months ago.