Duhok announced good news about covid-19

Shafaq News / The Duhok Health Directorate in Kurdistan announced, on Monday, that more than 100 people infected with Corona virus have recovered in the governorate.

A statement by Duhok Health Agency received by Shafaq News agency stated, "109 infected people recovered today, Monday, and left hospitals after they received the necessary treatment during the past days."

The statement declared that "Duhok registered 1554 recoveries and 2534 inpatients."

Today, Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that 3,757 new infections, 3,722 recoveries and 83 deaths were recorded.



