Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-24T14:34:27+0000
Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

Shafaq News / The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced, on Monday, that a UN delegation had visited a camp for displaced in Duhok governorate.

"A delegation from the United Nations headed by the Assistant of Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, visited the Kabartu camp, east of Duhok governorate,"  Rasheed Hussein an official in UNHCR, told Shafaq News agency.

He explained that "the visit of the international delegation aims to check the conditions of the displaced and refugees in the Duhok, , especially health condition after the outbreak of Corona virus inside the camps."

He added, "UNHCR recently provided assistance to the displaced and refugees to prevent the outbreak, included financial aids and health equipment.”

It is noteworthy that Duhok health registered 22 cases of Covid-19 in the camps.

related

Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

Date: 2020-08-19 12:52:19
Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok farms

Date: 2020-07-29 15:43:59
Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok farms

Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Date: 2020-08-21 14:46:33
Duhok eases COVID-19 curfew measures

Duhok to establish two medical oxygen factories

Date: 2020-08-02 15:03:08
Duhok to establish two medical oxygen factories

Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-05 17:31:54
Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-21 17:37:08
Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-07 16:53:03
COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing