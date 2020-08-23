Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Health published on Sunday the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 within a week (August 14 to 20).

According to the ministry’s census, reported to Shafaq News agency,

The laboratories conducted multiple tests in the governorates:

· Erbil: 10730 tests

· Al- Sulaymaniyah: 6103 tests

· Duhok: 10250 tests

· Halabja: 256 tests

The tests resulted in:

· Erbil: 1699 cases in which 90 died.

· Al- Sulaymaniyah: 949 cases in which 61 died

· Duhok: 923 cases in which 10 died

· Halabja: 141 cases in which 2 died

The census showed that a weekly 3712 cases and 163 fatalities.