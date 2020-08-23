Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Health published on Sunday the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 within a week (August 14 to 20).
According to the ministry’s census, reported to Shafaq News agency,
The laboratories conducted multiple tests in the governorates:
· Erbil: 10730 tests
· Al- Sulaymaniyah: 6103 tests
· Duhok: 10250 tests
· Halabja: 256 tests
The tests resulted in:
· Erbil: 1699 cases in which 90 died.
· Al- Sulaymaniyah: 949 cases in which 61 died
· Duhok: 923 cases in which 10 died
· Halabja: 141 cases in which 2 died
The census showed that a weekly 3712 cases and 163 fatalities.