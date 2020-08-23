Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-23T10:36:53+0000
Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Health published on Sunday the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 within a week (August 14 to 20).

According to the ministry’s census, reported to Shafaq News agency,

 The laboratories conducted multiple tests in the governorates:

·        Erbil: 10730 tests

·        Al- Sulaymaniyah: 6103 tests

·        Duhok: 10250 tests

·        Halabja:  256 tests

 

The tests resulted in:

·        Erbil: 1699 cases in which 90 died.

·        Al- Sulaymaniyah: 949 cases in which 61 died

·        Duhok: 923 cases in which 10 died

·        Halabja: 141 cases in which 2 died

 

The census showed that a weekly 3712 cases and 163 fatalities.

 


related

Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-04 14:46:38
Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-11 15:53:56
Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-11 11:10:14
The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Date: 2020-07-27 15:00:20
COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Date: 2020-06-09 13:30:19
Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-23 13:33:21
COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-15 10:42:16
Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today