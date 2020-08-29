Covid-19: 582 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 362 new cases, 25 fatalities, and 582 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4235 tests were performed today.
The newly 362 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 195
Al-Sulaymaniyah 108
Duhok 41
Garmyan 18
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 582 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 22
Erbil 294
Duhok 229
Al-Sulaymaniyah 26
Halabja 11
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 25, distributed as follows:
Erbil 12
Al-Sulaymaniyah 5
Duhok 3
Garmyan 3
Raparin 1
Halabja 1
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 27621 cases
· 17386 recoveries
· 1032 fatalities