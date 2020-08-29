Covid-19: 582 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 362 new cases, 25 fatalities, and 582 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4235 tests were performed today.

The newly 362 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 195

Al-Sulaymaniyah 108

Duhok 41

Garmyan 18

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 582 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 22

Erbil 294

Duhok 229

Al-Sulaymaniyah 26

Halabja 11

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 25, distributed as follows:

Erbil 12

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

Duhok 3

Garmyan 3

Raparin 1

Halabja 1

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

· 27621 cases

· 17386 recoveries

· 1032 fatalities