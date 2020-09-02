Covid-19: 579 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 579 new cases, 27 fatalities, and 449 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 5255 tests were performed today.
The newly 579 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 164
Al-Sulaymaniyah 97
Duhok 268
Garmyan 25
Halabja 25
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 449 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 32
Erbil 278
Duhok 83
Al-Sulaymaniyah 36
Halabja 20
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 27, distributed as follows:
Erbil 8
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Raparin 5
Duhok 7
Garmyan 1
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 29926 cases
· 18969 recoveries
· 1125 fatalities