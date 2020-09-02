Covid-19: 579 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 579 new cases, 27 fatalities, and 449 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5255 tests were performed today.

The newly 579 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 164

Al-Sulaymaniyah 97

Duhok 268

Garmyan 25

Halabja 25

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 449 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 32

Erbil 278

Duhok 83

Al-Sulaymaniyah 36

Halabja 20

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 27, distributed as follows:

Erbil 8

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Raparin 5

Duhok 7

Garmyan 1

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

· 29926 cases

· 18969 recoveries

· 1125 fatalities