Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: 579 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-02T12:07:47+0000
Covid-19: 579 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 579 new cases, 27  fatalities, and 449 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5255 tests were performed today.

The newly 579 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 164

Al-Sulaymaniyah 97

Duhok 268

Garmyan 25

Halabja 25

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 449 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 32

Erbil 278

Duhok 83

Al-Sulaymaniyah 36

Halabja 20

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 27, distributed as follows:

Erbil 8

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Raparin 5

Duhok 7

Garmyan 1

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

·        29926 cases

·        18969 recoveries

·         1125 fatalities


related

The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-11 11:10:14
The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Date: 2020-07-27 15:00:20
COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Date: 2020-06-09 13:30:19
Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-04 14:46:38
Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-11 15:53:56
Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish minister of Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-01 13:42:48
Kurdish minister of Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19

Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Date: 2020-08-23 10:36:53
Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-15 10:42:16
Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today