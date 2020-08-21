Iraq News

Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-21T12:04:22+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 535 new cases, 26  fatalities, and 326 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4437 tests were performed today.

The newly 535 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 219

Al-Sulaymaniyah 107

Duhok 174

Garmyan 18

Halabja 17

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 326 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 31

Erbil 244

Halabja 20

Al-Sulaymaniyah 31

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 22, distributed as follows:

Erbil 15

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

Garmyan 2

Raparin 2

Duhok 2

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

·       23739 cases

·       13650 recoveries

·        875 fatalities

 

 

