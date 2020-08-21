Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 535 new cases, 26 fatalities, and 326 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4437 tests were performed today.
The newly 535 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 219
Al-Sulaymaniyah 107
Duhok 174
Garmyan 18
Halabja 17
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 326 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 31
Erbil 244
Halabja 20
Al-Sulaymaniyah 31
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 22, distributed as follows:
Erbil 15
Al-Sulaymaniyah 5
Garmyan 2
Raparin 2
Duhok 2
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 23739 cases
· 13650 recoveries
· 875 fatalities