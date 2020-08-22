Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 532 new cases, 11 fatalities, and 378 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4208 tests were performed today.

The newly 532 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 214

Al-Sulaymaniyah 103

Duhok 201

Garmyan 14

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 378 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 21

Erbil 252

Duhok 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 24

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:

Erbil 8

Garmyan 1

Duhok 2

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

· 24271 cases

· 14028 recoveries

· 886 fatalities