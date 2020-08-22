Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 532 new cases, 11 fatalities, and 378 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4208 tests were performed today.
The newly 532 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 214
Al-Sulaymaniyah 103
Duhok 201
Garmyan 14
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 378 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 21
Erbil 252
Duhok 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 24
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:
Erbil 8
Garmyan 1
Duhok 2
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 24271 cases
· 14028 recoveries
· 886 fatalities