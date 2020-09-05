Iraq News

Covid-19: 504 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-05T12:25:35+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 504 new cases, 13  fatalities, and 492 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4100 tests were performed today.

The newly 504 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 201

Al-Sulaymaniyah 103

Duhok 171

Garmyan 19

Halabja 10

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 492 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 28

Erbil 210

Duhok 206

Al-Sulaymaniyah 27

Halabja 21

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 13, distributed as follows:

Erbil 3

Al-Sulaymaniyah 8

Raparin 1

Duhok 1

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

·        31636 cases

·        20193 recoveries

·         1186 fatalities


