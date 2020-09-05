Covid-19: 504 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 504 new cases, 13 fatalities, and 492 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4100 tests were performed today.
The newly 504 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 201
Al-Sulaymaniyah 103
Duhok 171
Garmyan 19
Halabja 10
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 492 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 28
Erbil 210
Duhok 206
Al-Sulaymaniyah 27
Halabja 21
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 13, distributed as follows:
Erbil 3
Al-Sulaymaniyah 8
Raparin 1
Duhok 1
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 31636 cases
· 20193 recoveries
· 1186 fatalities