Covid-19: 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 458 new cases, 26 fatalities, and 561 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4617 tests were performed today.
The newly 458 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 208
Al-Sulaymaniyah 93
Duhok 119
Halabja 15
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 561 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 29
Erbil 269
Duhok 235
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Halabja 17
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 26, distributed as follows:
Erbil 9
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Duhok 6
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 27259 cases
· 16804 recoveries
· 1007 fatalities