Covid-19: 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 458 new cases, 26 fatalities, and 561 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4617 tests were performed today.

The newly 458 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 208

Al-Sulaymaniyah 93

Duhok 119

Halabja 15

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 561 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 29

Erbil 269

Duhok 235

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Halabja 17

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 26, distributed as follows:

Erbil 9

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Duhok 6

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

· 27259 cases

· 16804 recoveries

· 1007 fatalities