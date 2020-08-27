Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 406 new cases, 19 fatalities, and 400 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4155 tests were performed today.
The newly 409 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 220
Al-Sulaymaniyah 82
Duhok 78
Garmyan 21
Halabja 8
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 400 cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 32
Erbil 296
Duhok 39
Al-Sulaymaniyah 24
Halabja 8
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 19, distributed as follows:
Erbil 11
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
Duhok 4
Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded
· 26801 cases
· 16243 recoveries
· 981 fatalities