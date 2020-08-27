Iraq News

Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 406 new cases, 19  fatalities, and 400 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4155 tests were performed today.

The newly 409 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 220

Al-Sulaymaniyah 82

Duhok 78

Garmyan 21

Halabja 8

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 400 cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 32

Erbil 296

Duhok 39

Al-Sulaymaniyah 24

Halabja 8

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 19, distributed as follows:

Erbil 11

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Duhok 4

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Kurdistan recorded

·       26801 cases

·       16243 recoveries

·        981 fatalities


