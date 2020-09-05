Change Movement parliamentary bloc takes up its representative’s opinion

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Change Movement bloc in the Iraqi Parliament announced today, Saturday, that its members agreed on the need for the movement to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Kawa Mahmud, a member of the movement in the Iraqi parliament, posted on Facebook, that the five members of the Change Movement in the Iraqi Parliament are agreed on the withdrawing from the Kurdish Government due to the corruption and anti-freedom actions."

Mahmud added that the participation of his colleague Ghaleb Mahmoud in the meeting of the National Council of the movement today, Saturday, was to represent the bloc, pointing out that the views presented represent all members of the bloc.

Earlier, The National Council of the Movement for Change in Al-Sulaymaniyah held a meeting on Saturday to discuss developments on Iraq and the Region.

The meeting was chaired by the general coordinator of the movement, Omar Sayed Ali, and discussed the region and Iraq’s developments, in addition to evaluating the performance of the two governments in Erbil and Baghdad.

A source who attended the meeting told Shafaq news agency that a dispute broke out between Ghaleb Muhammad, a member of the Iraqi parliament of the Change Movement, and the Minister of Finance in the Regional Government, Awat Sheikh Janab, after which Karawan Hashem, a member of the National Council of the movement, intervened.

The dispute was on the background of a number of members of the Iraqi parliament in the movement demanding the withdrawal of the members of the change movement from the regional government, but the ministers refused to do so and emphasized that they would remain in the government.



