COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case counts

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced that 677 new cases of COVID-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours, setting a new record of new cases in the region.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that it conducted 4,928 new tests in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, Duhok and Halabja.

The statement added that 677 new cases were registered, distributed as follows: 343 in Erbil, 91 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 33 in Garmyan, 194 in Duhok, 16 in Halabja.

The ministry noted that 312 patients have achieved recovery: 226 in Erbil, 27 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 41 in Garmyan and 18 in Halabja.

18 patients passed away according to the statement; 6 from Erbil, 7 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 5 from Duhok.

The statement said that the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region has reached 25,929, 15,494 of whom have recovered completely, while 9487 are still under treatment and 948 had passed away.