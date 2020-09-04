Iraq News

COVID-19: 597 new cases and 25 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-04T13:43:16+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced on Friday registering 597 new cases and 25 mortalities of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that it had conducted 5144 new tests distributed as follows: 1268 in Erbil, 703 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 212 in Garmyan, 2901 Duhok and 60 in Halabja.

597 patient tested positive for the virus, distributed as follows: 160 from Erbil, 110 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 27 from Garmyan, 273 from Duhok and 27 from Halabja.

The statement indicated that 323 patient has achieved full recovery, 222 of which were from Erbil, 33 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 38 from Garmyan and 30 from Halabja.

25 patients have passed away from the complications of the disease, distributed as follows: 6 in Erbil, 12 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 4 in Raperin, 3 in Duhok.

The ministry’s statement said that the total number of cases in Kurdistan Region has reached 31,132, 19701 of whom has achieved full recovery while 10,258 are still receiving treatment. The death toll of COVID-19 in the region is 1,173.


