Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-23T13:33:21+0000
COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Sunday, 523 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 857 recoveries, in the past two weeks.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the recovery cases were distributed as follows: 215 in Erbil, 575 in Al-Sulaymaniyah in two weeks, 36 Garmyan, and 31 in Halabja.

The statement indicated that 17 fatalities were registered and distributed as follows: 10 Erbil, 6 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 Halabja.

The total number of positive cases rose to 24794, 14885 of them achieved full recovery, while 9006 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The death toll stood at 903, since the outbreak of the virus.


related

Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-04 14:46:38
Covid-19: Let us take responsibility together in Erbil

Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-06-11 15:53:56
Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-11 11:10:14
The Co-president of PUK tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Date: 2020-07-27 15:00:20
COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Date: 2020-06-09 13:30:19
Kurdistan Parliament conducts Covid-19 tests for its members

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Date: 2020-08-23 10:36:53
Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-15 10:42:16
Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today