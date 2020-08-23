COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Sunday, 523 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 857 recoveries, in the past two weeks.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the recovery cases were distributed as follows: 215 in Erbil, 575 in Al-Sulaymaniyah in two weeks, 36 Garmyan, and 31 in Halabja.

The statement indicated that 17 fatalities were registered and distributed as follows: 10 Erbil, 6 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 Halabja.

The total number of positive cases rose to 24794, 14885 of them achieved full recovery, while 9006 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The death toll stood at 903, since the outbreak of the virus.



