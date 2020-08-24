Iraq News

COVID-19: 27 fatalities and 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-24T11:56:37+0000
COVID-19: 27 fatalities and 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Monday, 27 fatalities and 458 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 297 recoveries were registered and distributed as follows: 222 Erbil, 21 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 39 Garmyan, 25 Halabja.

while 27 mortalities were recorded and distributed as follows: 12 Erbil, 11 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 Raperin, 3 Duhok.

The total number of positive cases rose to 25252, 15182 of them achieved full recovery, while 9140 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The deaths toll stood at 930, since the outbreak of the virus.


