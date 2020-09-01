COVID-19: 24 fatalities and 595 new cases in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered on Tuesday 24 fatalities and 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 189 Erbil, 112 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 33 Garmyan, 231 Duhok, 30 Halabja.

471 recoveries were registered and distributed as follows: 267 Erbil, 31 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 37 Garmyan, 109 Duhok, 27 Halabja.

while the fatalities were distributed as follows: 10 Erbil, 6 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 3 Raperin, 5 Duhok.

The total number of positive cases rose to 29347, 18520of them achieved full recovery, while 9729 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The deaths toll stood at 1098, since the outbreak of the virus.