COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 540 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-30T12:50:00+0000
COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 540 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered on Sunday 17 fatalities and 540 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 540 new cases were distributed as follows: 138 Erbil, 115 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 32 Garmyan, 241 Duhok, and 14 Halabja.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 293 recoveries were registered and distributed as follows: 217 Erbil, 18 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 42 Garmyan, 16 Halabja.

while 17 mortalities were recorded and distributed as follows: 14 Erbil, 1 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 2 Duhok Governorate.

The total number of positive cases rose to 8161, 17679 of them achieved full recovery, while 9433 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The deaths toll stood at 1049, since the outbreak of the virus.



