COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 463 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 14 fatalities and 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 264 Erbil, 61 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 24 Garmyan, 90 Duhok, 24 Halabja.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that 349 recoveries were registered and distributed as follows: 280 Erbil, 20 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 33 Garmyan, 16 Halabja.

While 14 mortalities were recorded and distributed as follows: 8 Erbil, 5 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 Garmyan.

The total number of positive cases rose to 26392, 15843 of them achieved full recovery, while 9587patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The deaths toll stood at 962, since the outbreak of the virus.