COVID-19: 132 fatalities and 3520 new cases in Kurdistan in one week

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered on Sunday, 132 fatalities, 3520 new cases and 3154 recoveries, between 8-21-2020 and 8-27-2020.

The ministry said in a statement today that 8394 tests were performed today, 1570 of which showed positive results, including 64 fatalities and 1760 recoveries.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, 5010 tests were performed, 793 of which showed positive results, 46 passed away, and 923 recovered.

The statement noted that Duhok governorate 16881 tests, 1070 of which showed positive results, 20 passed away, while 355 recovered.

While 252 tests were conducted in Halabja; 87 cases were registered, 2 fatalities and 116 recoveries.