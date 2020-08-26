Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Beggars are arrested in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-26T16:55:52+0000
Beggars are arrested in Erbil

Shafaq News / Erbil Police announced the arresting of dozens of beggars in the capital.

According to a police statement, 68 beggars were arrested during the campaign, of different ages, including women, youth and children, while they were begging in traffic intersections or the market and neighborhoods.

He added that begging is uncivilized and distorts the image of the city, and that is why it must be eliminated, because they become a source of inconvenience to citizens.

The police indicated that they carried out this campaign based on Article 399 of the Penal Code.

related

Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Date: 2020-08-06 13:10:19
Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Kurdistan Region connects an energy line between Erbil and Dohuk

Date: 2019-12-23 12:33:29
Kurdistan Region connects an energy line between Erbil and Dohuk

Covid-19 in Erbil: the situation is very dangerous

Date: 2020-06-10 00:24:08
Covid-19 in Erbil: the situation is very dangerous

Turkish diplomat’s body transferred from Kurdistan to his country

Date: 2019-07-18 12:18:21
Turkish diplomat’s body transferred from Kurdistan to his country

Erbil to host Iraq and Syria's friendly football match

Date: 2020-08-06 17:26:40
Erbil to host Iraq and Syria's friendly football match

Erbil advises not to take five vital routes

Date: 2020-02-13 09:32:26
Erbil advises not to take five vital routes

Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-16 00:21:14
Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

Temperatures in the cities of Kurdistan to decrease in the next few days

Date: 2019-08-14 12:09:56
Temperatures in the cities of Kurdistan to decrease in the next few days