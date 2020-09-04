Iraq News

Barzani to meet Erdogan in Ankara

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-04T07:13:33+0000
Barzani to meet Erdogan in Ankara

Shafaq News / The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Ankara to meet with Turkish officials.

Barzani is accompanied by Fawzi Hariri, head of the Presidency office, Karim Shingali, head of the president’s office, Safeen Dizayee, head of the regional government’s foreign relations department, and the president’s advisor Falah Mustafa.

Barzani is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

The president’s visit to Turkey comes after talks he held in Baghdad with Iraqi officials and the French president.


