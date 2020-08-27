Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani expressed, on Thursday, his appreciation to the French support for the region.

This came in a press conference held by Barzani after his meeting with the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, who arrived in Erbil from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Barzani

said, "France continuously supported Kurdistan. We are looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations between our countries", stressing the region's need for the support of the international coalition to combat ISIS.

For her part, Parly affirmed that her visit to Erbil is an evidence of France's support for the Region, stressing Paris' readiness in waging a joint war side by side with the Peshmerga against ISIS.

Parly also indicated her country's keenness on stabilizing Iraq and rejecting foreign interference.