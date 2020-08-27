Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-27T17:27:32+0000
Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani expressed, on Thursday, his appreciation to the French support for the region.

This came in a press conference held by Barzani after his meeting with the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, who arrived in Erbil from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Barzani

said, "France continuously supported Kurdistan. We are looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations between our countries", stressing the region's need for the support of the international coalition to combat ISIS.

For her part, Parly affirmed that her visit to Erbil is an evidence of France's support for the Region, stressing Paris' readiness in waging a joint war side by side with the Peshmerga against ISIS.

Parly also indicated her country's keenness on stabilizing Iraq and rejecting foreign interference.

related

Nechirvan Barzani calls on the federal government to compensate Anfal victims

Date: 2020-08-25 06:12:39
Nechirvan Barzani calls on the federal government to compensate Anfal victims

Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Date: 2020-08-02 14:59:39
Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 10:23:44
Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Muslims on the occasion of the new Hijri year

Date: 2020-08-20 05:38:24
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Muslims on the occasion of the new Hijri year