Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-02T14:42:18+0000
Barzani met Salih in Baghdad

Shafaq News / the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, today, within the series of meetings he is conducting in Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the presidency of the region, Barzani and Saleh exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and the region, pointing out that they discussed the importance of unifying forces and capabilities to overcome crises and differences.

The two sides stressed the need to solve the pending problems between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government based on the constitution, to preserve the livelihood of citizens and employees in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq without discrimination.

The statement noted that the meeting focused on the recent developments in the region, as well as the need to develop relations between Iraq and other countries.

