Barzani-khadimi meeting: to cooperate and negotiate based on the constitution

Shafaq News / On his first stop during his visit to Baghdad, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met today, Wednesday, with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

A presidential statement received by Shafaq News agency stated that the two sides discussed the political and security situation in Iraq, the Corona virus epidemic and its impact, especially on the economic sector, and efforts to combat it, and the continuation of discussions between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve differences and outstanding issues, the dangers of terrorism movement in the region in general. In addition to other important issues.

The statement added that during the meeting attended by the Vice-Presidents; the two sides stressed the importance and need for coexistence between all components and parties to face challenges and overcome crises, and they agreed on the importance of cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army to confront the dangers of terrorism, and to be reassured of the elimination of ISIS.

Regarding the differences between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani and Al-Kadhimi stressed the continuation of the dialogues to reach a comprehensive agreement based on the constitution.

The Iraqi PM stressed the importance of strengthening confidence, and declared, "Previously, there was a failure to deal with the differences," expressing his hope that the two sides will be able, with a new outlook, to find a solution to those differences.

For his part, the region's president stressed the need to work for a radical solution to the disagreements that would be in the interest of the whole of Iraq, and achieve stability for the country.

The relations of Iraq and Kurdistan with neighboring countries, preserving the borders and sovereignty of Iraq, the visit of the Prime Minister to Washington, his meeting with the US President, the visit of the French President to Iraq, and the responsibility of the international coalition against ISIS were another aspect of the meeting.

The Kurdish President indicated that the international community is ready to cooperate with and support Iraq, and it is necessary for Iraq to seize this opportunity and benefit from it.