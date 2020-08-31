Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barzani follows up on the Erbil-Duhok landline

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-31T13:33:29+0000
Barzani follows up on the Erbil-Duhok landline

Shafaq News / The local administration in Erbil governorate stated on Monday that the Prime Minister of the region, Masrour Barzani, has followed up on the work progress regarding the landline project that connects the capital, Erbil, with Duhok Governorate. 

A statement by Erbil governorate received by Shafaq News stated that Governor Firsat Sofi accompanied the Prime Minister on the field tour.

According to a statement issued by the governorate, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.


related

Al-Ghanmi: Al-Kadhimi is ready to solve the outstanding issues with Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-07-29 16:10:07
Al-Ghanmi: Al-Kadhimi is ready to solve the outstanding issues with Kurdistan Region

Barzani to gather Democratic Party and PUK

Date: 2020-08-10 12:22:34
Barzani to gather Democratic Party and PUK

PM Barzani: to unite to overcome the crises afflicting the region

Date: 2020-08-15 16:45:32
PM Barzani: to unite to overcome the crises afflicting the region

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan region supports UNITAD

Date: 2020-06-15 19:08:50
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan region supports UNITAD

Barzani hopes for a "balanced agreement" soon with Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-29 13:46:56
Barzani hopes for a "balanced agreement" soon with Baghdad