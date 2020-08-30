Iraq News

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-30T14:02:02+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani signed, on Sunday, a regional decree appointing Jabbar Mustafa Rasool as head of the General Organization for Mine Affairs in the region.

A statement issued by the region’s presidency and received by Shafaq News agency said, "The region’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, hoped that the government institutions and all concerned parties, organizations and foreign agencies working in this field would cooperate with the organization.

Furthermore, Barzani expressed his full support and cooperation to the head of the organization.

