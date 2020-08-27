Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

Shafaq News / The joint President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced, on Thursday evening, that he had contracted COVID-19.

Bafel Talabani's announcement, which was posted on his blog, comes days after the other joint president of the Union Lahore Sheikh Genki announced that he had recovered from COVID-19.

Talabani said that his health condition is currently stable.

He added that, like everyone else, he quarantined himself and applied health instructions, calling for everyone to help limit the spread of this global pandemic and control the situation.

The total number of positive cases rose to 26801, 16243 of them achieved full recovery, while 9577 patients are still receiving the necessary medical treatment. The deaths toll stood at 981, since the outbreak of the virus.



